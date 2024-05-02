The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will bring you a different theme to ponder from a different track.

For the first installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney visited Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, for its opening night race April 20.

The theme is revival. We’re going to look at the dirt — mainly what it takes to turn a muddy patch of Ohio clay into a racetrack and everything happens after that.

The Racing Report: Wayne County Speedway
A dirt track is pampered — it requires tender care and attention. The key is to keep enough moisture in the surface of the track without making it muddy. Tractors drag a sheep foot across back straight which perforates the surface. After that a water truck will spray as much as 75,000 gallons of water onto the track. Finally, packer cars will drive over the surface to tamp it down. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Late model driver, Eric Spangler, inspects the depth of the sheep foot. The track surface changes lap to lap and even corner to corner throughout a race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
The pits at Wayne County Speedway. (Matthew Chasney photo)
A chaplain leads the drivers in prayer before the race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Loose clay and silt from the bottom of the track swirl up to the top of the track. This dark band just below the wall is called the cushion. Drivers will often search for more grip up here toward the end of the race, Kyle Moore, of Mansfield, Ohio, runs the cushion on his way to a fourth-place qualifying run. (Matthew Chasney)
Leyton Wagner leads Cody Bova out of turn four in the sprint car feature race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Track promoter Jason Flory walks the track after it’s been packed down by an afternoon of racing. The holes from the sheep foot collect water and slowly release it throughout the race. Cool weather and moisture are a recipe for a fast track. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Ashley Griffits, Jamie Griffits and Samantha Quackenbush cheer on Jesse Griffits who had a strong run in the Modifieds feature race before wrecking in turn one toward the end of the race. (Matthew Chasney photo)
Ricky Peterson, of Rawson, Ohio celebrates his win in the 410 Sprint Car feature race. (Matthew Chasney photo)

