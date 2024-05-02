The Racing Report: Wayne County Speedway

The Racing Report is a five-part photo essay shot at short tracks in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania that will run in Farm and Dairy through the summer. Each month we will bring you a different theme to ponder from a different track.

For the first installment, photojournalist Matthew Chasney visited Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, for its opening night race April 20.

The theme is revival. We’re going to look at the dirt — mainly what it takes to turn a muddy patch of Ohio clay into a racetrack and everything happens after that.

Click on the photo to enlarge the gallery. Use the left and right arrow keys or the arrows on the screen to navigate between photos.