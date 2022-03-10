American Farm Bureau honors graduates of 10th Partners in Advocacy Leadership class

WASHINGTON — The American Farm Bureau Federation recently honored eight young farm and ranch leaders as graduates of the organization’s 10th Partners in Advocacy Leadership class. PAL was designed to help agricultural leaders accelerate their engagement abilities and solidify their roles as advocates for agriculture.

Graduates of PAL Class 10 are David Hafner, Florida; James Henderson, Colorado; Beth Hodge, New Hampshire; Jenny Holtermann, California; Sarah Ison, Ohio; Matthew McClanahan, Tennessee; Derek Orth, Wisconsin; and Kyle Wilson, Utah.

PAL training involves four learning modules designed to develop specific leadership skills while exploring components of leadership and its theories and philosophies. The modules build on one another over the two years of the program and include intense, in-person, hands-on training.