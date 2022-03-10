Roundup of gardening news for March 10, 2022

CARROLL COUNTY

Backyard homesteading. The Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Backyard Homesteading Workshop March 17, at 6 p.m., at the Carrollton Schools Power Center, 205 Scio Road, in Carrollton. This month’s workshop is geared toward those who have in interest in learning to plan and grow their own garden.

Topics include planning gardens, starting and transferring plants, saving seeds and the district’s community seed library. Registration is requested. To register, or for more information, call the district office at 330-627-9852.

GEAUGA COUNTY

Birds, bats and bees. Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a workshop on building bird, bat and bee houses March 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Geauga County Ohio State University Extension Office, Patterson Center, at 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, in Burton. Space is limited to 12 participants, and $25 is due upon registration.

Materials and relevant information about building, placing and maintaining bird, bat and bee houses will be provided. Participants will take one bird, bat and bee house home. Many of the houses will be preassembled, and some will be provided as a kit that can be assembled during the class. There will also be refreshments and a drawing for two purple market houses.

Face masks and distancing are required. To register, call 440-834-4656. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to PO Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Rain barrels. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District, in partnership with Kingwood Center Gardens, is hosting a free rain garden and rain barrel workshop on March 22. The workshop begins at 6 p.m. in Roost Hall at Kingwood Center Gardens, at 50 North Trimble Road, in Mansfield. Park along North Linden Road and enter Kingwood through the Linden Road gate.

Registration is encouraged due to limited seating. Register at richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar.

The purpose of the workshop is to increase awareness and provide an opportunity to learn about the importance of stormwater management and the role Rain Gardens and Rain Barrels play in managing stormwater. Participants will also learn how Kingwood Center Gardens uses their rain garden and rain barrels.

Questions about the workshop may be directed to Dan at 419-747-8077 or Jordan at 419-747-8688, or contact@richlandswcd.net.

STARK COUNTY

Composting. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host a virtual Composting and Rain Barrels Workshop on March 22, 6-7 p.m. This free program will be available via Zoom. Participants will learn about composting and setting up rain barrels.

For more information, and to register, visit starkswcd.org or call the district office at 330-451-7645. Additionally, rain barrels are available for purchase at any time from Stark SWCD for $31.95 or with a diverter kit for $63.90, and compost bins are available for $58.57 (tax included in all prices). Call the office to place an order.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)