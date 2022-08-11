Application period open for bird flu grants in Pa.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Grant funding is available now for poultry farmers and integrators impacted by the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in Pennsylvania. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the $25 million in funding during a press event July 27 with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other industry partners.

This year’s bird flu outbreak impacted 17 poultry farms in Lancaster and Berks counties this spring and summer, resuling in the loss of more than 4.2 million birds.

The grant program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, will provide reimbursement to farms, integrators, and allied industries directly impacted by HPAI by suffering demonstrable financial losses due to inclusion in a control or quarantine zone.

Applications open

The HPAI Recovery Reimbursement Grant program is comprised of two rounds. Round one is now open to only poultry farmers and integrators and to only those premises located in the 3-kilometer infected zones as defined by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s General Quarantine Order. The 91 impacted poultry farms that have been identified as part of the first round have received a direct mailing of the application this week. Round one applications are due Sept. 10.

Round two will be open to those who suffered losses in the Control Zones, the 10-kilometer perimeter around an infected, quarantined farm. Additional information will be shared about the second round when it becomes available on agriculture.pa.gov.

Losses up to $100,000 will be reimbursed at 100%. Losses of amounts over $100,000 may be reimbursed on a percentage basis, based on the number of applications received and available funding.

Update. As of July 27, all Control Areas have been lifted. The General Quarantine Order is still in place, enabling the state to place additional restrictions on HPAI-infected farms to control the spread of the disease. The prohibition on exhibiting poultry at fairs is also still in place. To apply for the grant program, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s website.