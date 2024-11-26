Apply now for shearing grants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The American Sheep Industry Association has once again set aside $15,000 in grants to assist developing shearers and mentors.

The grant will be given to 10 developing shearers and/or mentors at $1,500 each. Developing shearers will be paid $500 once accepted and $1,000 upon completion. Mentors will be paid $1,500 upon completion.

There is a large and continuing need for sheep shearers across the U.S. Domestic shearers are becoming fewer, and it is increasingly difficult to bring international shearers into the United States. This program supports developing shearers as they work to increase the quality of their shearing and the amount of sheep they are able to shear each day. Additionally, as mentors provide developing shearers with education and an avenue to shear, mentors may also apply for assistance.

Developing shearers and mentors may apply jointly or separately; jointly is preferred. Priority will be given to developing shearers who meet the grant’s goals, including those who show dedication to becoming a professional shearer.

Applicants must be 16 years or older by Jan. 1. Applicants should also adhere to the following guidelines:

• Developing shearers should be able to shear at least 10 head of sheep per day. Developing shearers shearing 25-75 head per day and showing a commitment to working as a full-time shearer will be given priority.

• Mentors may manage a crew or be an individual shearer and must support the developing shearer by aiding them with shearing skills and techniques and by aiding them in finding work.

• Past grant recipients may apply.

Register online at form.jotform.com/240155844085154