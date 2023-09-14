Ashtabula County Farm Bureau sets annual meeting

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau annual meeting will be Sept. 18 at the Expo Building at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, 225 N. Elm St. in Jefferson, Ohio.

The event will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the business meeting immediately after.

There will be proposed code changes regarding trustee qualifications. The guest speaker this year will be Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, who will give an update on CAUV soil value changes to croplands and woodlands.

Dinner will be catered by Go Big Catering and will feature local meats and produce. Tickets are $25 per member and $30 per non-member. Reservations are required by Sept. 14. Call 440-426-2195 to pay by credit card or register online at https://bit.ly/AshtabulaAM23.