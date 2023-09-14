Geauga County Farm Bureau’s annual meeting set for Sept. 21

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Geauga County Farm Bureau has set its annual meeting for Sept. 21, at the Lennah Bond Activity Center at Century Village, 14653 E. Park Street, Burton, Ohio. The evening will begin with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m.

At the meeting, members will establish policies, elect board trustees and delegates to the 2024 OFBF annual meeting, recognize scholarship and special award recipients and take part in celebrating the work of members, volunteers and staff. There will also be proposed code changes regarding membership dues. This year’s guest speaker will be the Geauga County Auditor’s Office giving an update on CAUV soil value changes to croplands and woodlands.

Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members, children 6-12 are $10 and ages 5 and under are free. Reservations are required by Sept. 14. Mail your check with attendee information to the Geauga County Farm Bureau located at 8460 Ridge Road, North Royalton, Ohio 44133, call 440-426-2195 and pay by credit card or register online at: https://bit.ly/GeaugaAM23.