Big Buck Photo Contest opens in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice also announced the launch of West Virginia’s third annual Big Buck Photo Contest and invites hunters to submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2023 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt for a chance to win prizes.

The contest, which has received more than 2,000 submissions since its inception in 2021, opened Nov. 21, and photos must be submitted by Dec. 22 for hunters to be eligible for a prize drawing.

The Big Buck Photo Contest is open to West Virginia residents and nonresidents and includes a youth division for hunters 17 and younger and an adult division for hunters 18 and older. Participants must hold a valid 2023 West Virginia hunting license and provide the 13-digit WVDNR-issued game check number for their buck. Consent for the release and use of submitted photos is implied upon entry. Visit wvdnr.gov/photocontest/ for full rules and entry forms.

For the Resident Youth Division, five winners will be randomly selected to receive a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting and fishing license.

For the Resident Adult Division, five winners will be randomly selected and may choose between a free resident lifetime West Virginia hunting license, a two-night stay in a Cabwaylingo State Forest cabin or a two-night stay in a Seneca State Forest cabin.

For the Non-Resident Youth Division, five winners will be randomly selected to receive a Cabela’s prize package. For the Non-Resident Adult Division, five winners will be randomly selected and may choose between a two-night stay in a North Bend State Park cabin, a two-night stay in a Twin Falls Resort State Park cabin or two Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour passes.

After the contest closes, a random drawing will be used to select finalists from each division and entries will be judged on photo composition, antler size, antler points and the quality of the hunt narrative. Winners will be announced in January.