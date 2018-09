Big Knob Grange Fair sale results

<

>

1 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion turkey Cole Chalupiak sold his 19-pound reserve champion turkey to Michael’s Hairloft for $22 per pound.

2 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion steer Mia Leonberg sold her 1,266-pound reserve champion steer to Penn Energy Resources for $2 per pound.

3 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion lamb Caitlin Kimmel sold her 155-pound reserve champion lamb to Penn Energy Resources for $10 per pound.

4 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion hog Damian Grunnagle’s 257-pound reserve champion hog sold to Graham Farm Butler/Ryan Graham for $3 per pound.

5 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion goat Evan Burry’s 78-pound reserve champion goat sold to Wright’s Packing for $15 per pound.

6 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair reserve champion chicken Tyler Pflugh’s 22-pound reserve champion chicken sold to Watson for $15 per pound.

7 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion turkey Dean Chalupiak’s 18-pound grand champion turkey sold to Michael’s Hairloft for $12 per pound.

8 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion steer Noah Yeck’s 1,430-pound grand champion steer sold to Penn Energy Resources for $3 per pound.

9 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion meat rabbit Caitlin Kimmel’s 13-pound grand champion rabbit sold to Penn Energy Resources for $12 per pound.

10 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion lamb Dean Chalupiak’s 148-pound grand champion lamb sold to Michael’s Hair Loft for $6 per pound.

11 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion hog Josh Yeck’s 266-pound grand champion hog sold to Penn Energy Resources for $6 per pound.

12 View 20 18 Big Knob Grange Fair grand champion goat Julia Wright’s 89-pound grand champion goat sold for $15 per pound to New N.W. Sales Co.