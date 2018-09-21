Ohio EPA approves Wayne County biosolids lagoon

(This is a breaking news story. Expect updates. 11:30 a.m., Sept. 21.)

WOOSTER, Ohio — The Ohio EPA issued a final permit-to-install today for the Wiles Storage Pond. The permit allows Buckeye Biogas, a subsidiary of Quasar Energy, to build a 9.2-million-gallon storage pond in Wayne County’s Canaan Township, to store anaerobically digested biosolids from the company’s Wooster facility, located at the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center.

The storage pond will be constructed on the Wiles Farm, located east of the intersection of Friendsville and East Pleasant Home Road. The treated biosolids will be stored and later land applied at Ohio EPA-approved sites.

Ohio EPA hosted a public meeting and accepted public comments about the permit application in April. After additional Ohio EPA review and to address public concerns, the pond’s design was improved and additional requirements added to the final permit, according to the EPA.

Improvements include:

constructing an 18-inch thick re-compacted clay liner topped by 6 inches of soil cover;

developing a ground water monitoring program and installing a ground water monitoring network;

requiring all biosolids to be treated to Class B biosolids standards before leaving Buckeye Biogas;

monitoring for volatile solids content at the Buckeye Biogas digester to demonstrate sufficient treatment is provided to better control odors before the material is transferred to the storage pond;

prohibiting the generation of nuisance odors and requiring a company response if nuisance odors occur; and

developing an operational plan to ensure that adequate storage volume is provided during the winter and spring when weather conditions typically prevent land application.

Related coverage: