Boating safety grants available from ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is offering $500,000 in boating safety education grant funding to eligible Ohio organizations, including school districts, political subdivisions, universities and non-profit agencies. Groups can get up to $30,000. Grant applications are due by Dec. 1.

The grant money will go to support local purchases of safety equipment, such as vessels, life jackets and trailers, with a 25% in-kind match. The grants are funded through Ohio’s recreational boaters Waterways Safety Fund, which is made up of a portion of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Last year, more than $208,000 was awarded to eight recipients from outdoor non-profit organizations and colleges to park districts and local school districts. To learn more, visit ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/apply-for-grants/grants/boating-safety-education.