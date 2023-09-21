Boys & Girls Clubs to open new club in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio plans to open a new club Oct. 9 at Huron Primary School, 2300 Wade Ave. The Club will operate from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays and serve youth in grades three through 12, according to BGCNEO Senior Director of Club Strategy Diane Crumley.

Boys & Girls Clubs are safe, fun places for kids to go after school, with a focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development. A free meal is provided to members each day. There is no charge to join.

Kids from all Ashtabula elementary schools will be able to walk to the club, and a shuttle will drop off middle and high school students. Parents will pick children up, with the district providing some busing home.

Member signups are now under way at bgcneo.org. This will be BGCNEO’s 49th club in northeast Ohio and the first in Ashtabula County. The organization was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. Two sites in Huron County have since opened.

The school district will be supplying the daily meals in addition to providing space for the club and the shuttle service. BGCNEO and the Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will fund operations.

BGCNEO is now in the process of hiring staff members for the new club. Job openings for this club and others across the region can be found at bgcneo.org/careers/.