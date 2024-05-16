Roundup of FFA news for May 16, 2024

Fayetteville, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter hosted its annual banquet April 17, to celebrate the accomplishments of its members and recognize the active community. The chapter recognized Danny Grant with an Honorary Membership Degree. The chapter also recognized Tisha Wolfer for her outstanding effort and dedication to the chapter. Members were recognized for earning FFA degrees, proficiency awards, Star Awards and more. To end the evening, the new officer team was installed. It includes President Warren Murphy, Vice President Landon Huber, secretary Cole Gauche, treasurer Josie Pfeiffer, sentinel Isaak Adae, reporter Gracie Grant and student advisor Maya Murphy.

Salineville, Ohio — Southern Local FFA held its annual banquet on April 25 to celebrate the accomplishments of the chapter throughout the year. This year’s banquet hosted 180 members and guests.

Students were awarded for career development event participation, FFA scholarships, Greenhand and Chapter Degrees and naming the 2024 Star Student awards. Sophie Cain received the Star Greenhand Award. The Star Chapter Farmer was awarded to fourth-year members Gabe Blissenbach, Lindsey Bregar, Kaiden McCulley and Josie Stanley. New Officers were also installed and include President Emma Prendergast, Vice President Cole Forbes, secretary Cheyenne Buzzard, treasurer Caty Brewer, eporter Destiny Huffman, sentinel Logan Howell, student advisor Chase Forbes, chaplain Skilar Parrish and parliamentarian Brayden Gotschall.

In addition, the Marcus K. Walter Memorial FFA Scholarship recognizes FFA seniors who have exhibited outstanding leadership and community service and have demonstrated the last line of the FFA motto, “Living to Serve.” This year’s recipients included Lindsey Bregar, Gabe Blissenbach, Josie Stanley and Justus Black.

West Salem, Ohio — Kade Tegtmeier, Jacoby Gilbert, Triston Flinn, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly and Emma Connelly represented Northwestern Wayne FFA at the State General Livestock Judging Career Development Event on March 23. Their team finished 35th out of 192 teams.

Millersburg, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held a meeting April 22 at West Holmes High School. During the meeting, members participated in different board games prepared by the officer team, listened to officer reports and made decisions regarding their upcoming banquet and philanthropy efforts.

Mount Vernon, Ohio — Mount Vernon FFA members Brock Blankenhorn, Ansley Daubenmier and Vivian Noble were awarded their state degrees during the 96th Ohio FFA Convention on May 3.