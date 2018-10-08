Clydesdale mare takes top prize at KILE draft show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — C 3 Envy’s Kellie, a Clydesdale mare exhibited by Dr. Jeff Gower of Springfield, Missouri, was named supreme champion draft horse at the 2018 Keystone International Livestock Exposition.

Gower’s entry won the title of grand champion Clydesdale mare before being awarded Best Clydesdale, and besting a field of champions for the title of supreme draft horse.

Best Belgian was awarded to May Lawn’s Galaxy, exhibited by Cole Steinbrick of Marblehead, Ohio.

Best Shire was awarded to RM’s MT Autumn, shown by Dr. Jeff Gower.

Best Percheron was awarded to Knightfall, exhibited by Thomas Sposato of Sharon Springs, N.Y.

Other grand champions are as follows:

Belgians. Grand champion gelding: BDF Storm’s Bruce, exhibited by Don Sherwood of Wyoming Co.; Grand champion stallion: Kirby Farm Lightening, shown by Charlie Riggs from Waynesburg, Greene County; grand champion mare: May Lawn’s Galaxy, exhibited by Cole Steinbrick of Marblehead, Ohio.

Clydesdale. Grand champion gelding: Boulder Bluff Sawyer, exhibited by Joseph Sibio from Lackawanna County; grand champion stallion: Orchard View Andre’s Leo, exhibited by Derry and Terry Furry from Bedford Co.; grand champion mare: C 3 Envy’s Kellie, exhibited by Dr. Jeff Gower;

Percheron. Grand champion gelding: Max, exhibited by Andrew Kidd from Findlay, Ohio; grand champion stallion: Knightfall, exhibited by Thomas Sposato of Sharon Springs, N.Y.; grand champion mare: Rock Lawn Felecity, exhibited by John W. Myrick of Ellaville, Ga.

Shire. Grand champion stallion: Herkules What’s Wanted, exhibited by Dr. Jeff Gower; grand champion mare: RM’s MT Autumn, shown by Dr. Jeff Gower;

Haflinger/Pony. Grand champion stallion/gelding: Bud, exhibited by Darrin Miller from Topeka, Indiana; eserve champion Haflinger/Pony stallion/gelding: Crowl-Mathias Draft Poni, shown by Sam Mathias from Salem, Ohio; grand champion haflinger/pony mare: Hope, exhibited by Darrin Miller; reserve grand champion mare: Crowl-Mathias Draft Poni, shown by Sam Mathias of Salem, Ohio.