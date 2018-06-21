Dairy industry gave a full toast in celebrating World Milk Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — World Milk Day, celebrated around the globe June 1, encouraged dairy enthusiasts to “Raise a Glass” of milk in salute of dairy farmers.

“It was encouraging to witness so many rallying around the dairy industry on World Milk Day, particularly during this incredibly challenging economic time for our farmers,” said American Dairy Association North East CEO Rick Naczi. “The more positive messaging we can share, the better for sales and for industry morale.”

Social media

ADA North East utilized social media to recognize World Milk Day, including five original Facebook posts and nine original tweets, in addition sharing posts from other dairy partners. The reach of ADA North East’s posts alone was more than 59,000 consumers, with at least 885 “likes.”

The potential international reach for World Milk Day activities was more than six million people. More than 135 organizations highlighted dairy and/or used the hashtags “WorldMilkDay and #UndeniablyDairy, racking up more than 1,000 total posts on Twitter and Instagram alone.

ADA North East dairy farmer and DairyFAN member, Jessica Peters, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, put together a video promoting World Milk Day and June Dairy Month that featured dairy farmers from across the country, including several families from our region.

The video was shared on social media more than 450 times, garnering 24,000 views.

DairyFAN, or Dairy Food and Advocacy Network, is an ADA North East program that helps dairy farmers and industry representatives develop and use social media skills to support the industry. During a Fuel Up to Play 60 event, the dairy checkoff partnership with the National Football League, Washington Redskins defensive end, Anthony Lanier, gave a toast to World Milk Day.

Milk toasts

Also, student-athletes from Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania participated in milk toasts at state championship events on June 1.

Stanley, New York, dairy farmer and registered dietitian Abbey Copenhaver participated in a “Facebook Live” segment and an “Instagram Takeover” with Price Chopper retail markets touting the health benefits of milk and dairy products.

Ar-Joy farm, owned by Duane and Marilyn Hershey, Cochranville, Pa., hosted staff from Dairy Management Inc., along with ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi, and all participated in World Milk Day toast. To learn more about ADA North East’s programs and activities, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.

