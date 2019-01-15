DCHA offers $1,000 scholarship

New Prague, Minn. — The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association (DCHA) is now accepting applications for its scholarship program. The goal of this long-standing program is to invest in the future of the dairy industry by offering financial support to students focused on careers in agriculture.

“Education is the foundation of a successful dairy industry,” says T.J. McClure, DCHA board president. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s producers, veterinarians, advisers and consultants. We are proud to offer a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student who plans to work in the calf and heifer segment after graduation.”

Qualifications

The annual DCHA scholarship is awarded to a student currently enrolled in an agriculture-related program at an accredited college or university. Applicants must have completed at least one year of post-high school education. An individual may only receive the scholarship once.

To apply for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a member of DCHA; or the son, daughter or legal dependent of a DCHA member

Have completed at least one year of post-high school education

Be an enrolled student in good standing at an accredited college or university

Be enrolled in a field of agriculture (e.g., dairy science, animal science, veterinary science, agricultural technical program, ag communications) or in a course of study with relevance to agriculture; preference is given to dairy calf/heifer-related fields

How to apply

Go to: https://calfandheifer.org/scholarship to more information and to apply.

Applications must be received by end of business day, February 20, 2019. E-mail completed applications to jodee@calfandheifer.org.

Announcing the winner

The 2019 DCHA scholarship recipient will be recognized during DCHA’s annual conference, April 9-11, at the Madison Marriott West in Madison, Wis. The conference, themed “Joining Forces. Reaching Higher.” will include producer panels, presentations and breakout sessions on hot-button topics, tours and networking opportunities.

Last year’s conference drew nearly 500 attendees, including dairy calf and heifer raisers from 33 states and six countries.

Additional information

For more information or to join DCHA, visit www.calfandheifer.org, call (855) 400-DCHA (3242) or e-mail info@calfandheifer.org.

The Dairy Calf and Heifer Association was founded in 1996 based on the mission to help dairy producers, calf managers and those professionally focused on the growth and management of dairy calves and heifers. With a national membership of producers, allied industries and research leaders, DCHA seeks to provide the industry’s standards for profitability, performance and leadership, serving as a catalyst to help members improve the vitality and viability of their individual efforts and that of their business