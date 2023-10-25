FFA to feed local farmers on Oct. 30

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA will host Feed a Farmer on Oct. 30 at Commodity Blenders LLC., 10510 Myers Rd., West Salem, Ohio.

Northwestern FFA appreciates all of the farmers who put their time into producing food for the community, and in return would like to prepare a warm meal for them.

Lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include hamburgers, green beans, chips and cookies. There will be delivery available for any member of the community.

Anyone who is interested should contact Mrs. Wharton at 330-466-7799 or Mrs. Tegtmeier at 330-465-0329 by Oct. 27.