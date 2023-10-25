Mahoning County Public Health to offer rabies vaccination clinic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Mahoning County Public Health will be sponsoring a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 1, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown, Ohio.

In Mahoning County, rabies vaccination is required for all dogs, cats, and ferrets over 3 months of age. Cost is $8 per rabies shot (cash only). Pet owners must have their pets on a leash, in a cage or carried inside a pillowcase.

This is a low-cost clinic that does not include a physical examination of the animal. The veterinary staff reserves the right not to vaccinate any animal in the event the animal appears to be in poor health.

To receive the 3-year booster, bring proof of prior rabies vaccination on or after Nov. 1, 2022. Without proof of prior vaccination, the pet will receive a 1-year vaccination only. No appointment is necessary for rabies vaccinations.