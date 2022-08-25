Fitzsimmons named agricultural and commercial lender of Wayne Savings Community Bank

WOOSTER, Ohio — Wayne Savings Community Bank, a full-service financial institution with branch locations in six Ohio counties, is announcing the promotion of Sean A. Fitzsimmons to agricultural and commercial lender.

Fitzsimmons has five years of community banking experience, including commercial and agricultural lending. He graduated from Ohio State University in 2021 with a bachelor of science in agriculture and has held leadership positions in several agricultural organizations including 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

He is responsible for supporting local farmers and local business owners by combining one on one customer service with the unique lending programs offered by Wayne Savings.