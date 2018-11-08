Forum highlights largest wind farm in Ohio

TOLEDO — The general manager of the largest electricity-generating wind farm in Ohio will discuss the science of wind energy, wind turbines and the myths associated with wind power at the Northwest Ohio Ag-Business Breakfast Forum, Nov. 15 from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

The event is hosted by the Center for Innovative Food Technology (CIFT) at the Agricultural Incubator Foundation (AIF).

Wind farm

The Blue Creek Wind Farm, a $600 million project of Avangrid Renewables, was completed in 2012 in Paulding and Van Wert counties, generating electricity to more than 76,000 homes.

Arrive early, as breakfast and informal networking will start at 8 a.m., with the program to follow. The cost is $10 per person when you R.S.V.P. in advance, or $12 per person at the door without R.S.V.P. (cash or check) which includes breakfast and networking opportunities.

Details

The AIF is at 13737 Middleton Pike (state Route 582) in Bowling Green.

Walk-ins are welcome, but guests are encouraged to reserve a seat in advance by visiting ciftinnovation.org.