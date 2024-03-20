Geauga Park District day camp registration opens March 20

CHARDON, Ohio — Geauga Park District is gearing up to host its 12th annual week-long summer day camps.

Opportunities for hands-on fun in Nature are available for youth entering grade 3 and 4 the weeks of July 8 and Aug. 12; youth entering grades 5 through 7 the weeks of June 3, 10 and 24, July 15, 22 and 29, and Aug. 5; and teens entering grades 8 through 10 the weeks of June 17 and July 8.

Activities include biking, fishing, kayaking, archery and stream exploration. All camps will be held on weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Claridon Woodlands on Monday and Tuesday, Headwaters Park on Wednesday, Observatory Park on Thursday, and Chickagami Park on Friday; the exception is Aug. 5-9 with Tuesday at Headwaters Park.

For the whole week, camp fees are $150 for Geauga County residents and $175 for out-of-county residents. Registration opens March 20 at 10 a.m. for Geauga residents, then March 27 for others, at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org or 440-286-9516. For more information, visit bit.ly/gpdcamps2024.