Great Lakes Commission grants targets runoff reduction

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Great Lakes Commission has awarded nearly $900,000 in grants to seven local organizations to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes.

Grants totaling $894,392 have been awarded to the following recipients:

Allegan Conservation District, Michigan; Blanchard River Watershed Partnership, Ohio; Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District, New York; Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District, Ohio; Village of Glencoe, Illinois; LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District, Indiana; and the Mequon Nature Preserve, Inc., Wisconsin.

Grant recipients will use the funding to install long-term structural practices to limit sediment or nutrient runoff and implement programs to ensure nutrients are applied to agricultural land from the right source, in the right place, at the right rate and time (often referred to as the 4Rs of nutrient management).

Funding for the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program is provided by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service under the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.