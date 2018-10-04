High school seniors invited to open house

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State’s Department of Animal Science is inviting high school seniors to a prospective student open house Oct. 19 at the University Park campus. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will tour the campus and farms, learn about the admissions process and interact with students and faculty.

Student clubs sponsored by the Department of Animal Science will help host the open house and will highlight the activities they offer.

Lunch will be provided. There is no cost to participants, but registration is required by Oct. 12.

Register with Rachel Cloninger at 814-865-7638 or rle5000@psu.edu.