Horizon Farm Credit awarding grants to beginning farmers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Horizon Farm Credit invites new and beginning farmers to apply for the JumpStart program, which provides grant funding to help new farmers establish and grow their operations.

The JumpStart grant program awards $10,000 to top applicants in the start-up phase of business and is part of the larger, comprehensive Grow Ahead program, which provides additional resources and support for those just starting out in agriculture. This year, up to 15 JumpStart grants will be awarded.

Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years of age or older as of April 19, must have two years or less of farming experience — or be planning to begin farming within the next two years — and must reside in Horizon Farm Credit’s territory. Current Farm Credit customers and non-customers are eligible to apply.

Those meeting program requirements are encouraged to apply at horizonfc.com/jumpstart. Applications will be accepted through April 19. There is no cost to apply. Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, serving Pennsylvania, Delaware and parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.