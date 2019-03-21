Learn to help prevent farm injuries among children

HERSHEY, Pa. — An interactive workshop focusing on child agricultural injury prevention in the Eastern United States is scheduled for March 28-29 at Hershey Lodge, Hershey.

“We’ll teach participants how to work with farmers and farm supervisors to protect children who live, work and play on farms and ranches,” said Marsha Salzwedel, M.S., National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety.

The first workshop, held last August in Wisconsin, included participants from producer groups, insurance, FFA, healthcare, Extension, agribusiness, public health and media.

The workshop is designed for those who work in or with the agriculture industry, and wish to improve their knowledge and dissemination of child agricultural injury prevention strategies. The early-bird deadline is March 1 ($199 registration fee), and scholarships are available to assist with the cost of registration.

More information, including the registration link, is available at www.marshfieldresearch.org/CAIP-Workshop. The National Children’s Center, a program of the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, is co-hosting the workshop with Penn State University and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, part of Bassett Healthcare.

Westfield Insurance, John Deere and the National Farm Medicine Center are co-sponsoring. By the end of the workshop, participants will be able to understand the leading causes of injuries to children who are either working or playing on farms; describe interventions most likely to be effective in preventing childhood farm injuries; and identify their (and their organization’s) unique role in helping farm children grow up happy and healthy.

For more workshop information, email nccrahs@marshfieldresearch.org, or call 1-800-662-6900.