Let Ohio State Parks Lodges prepare your turkey dinner

COLUMBUS — At the state park lodges, visitors can reserve their table for a Thanksgiving buffet and then enjoy some of the many great features the parks have to offer throughout the holiday weekend. See the ODNR events calendar to find out what’s happening at the Ohio State Parks.

Available by reservation only, the following state park lodges offer Thanksgiving options for Nov. 23.

Burr Oak State Park Lodge, noon to 4 p.m. RSVP by Nov. 9 at 740-767-1210.

Deer Creek State Park Lodge, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at 740-869-6311.

The Lodge at Geneva State Park, noon to 8 p.m, RSVP at 440-466-7100, ext. 2.

Hocking Hills State Park Lodge,11 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at 740-270-6100, ext. 2.

Hueston Woods State Park Lodge,noon to 6 p.m. RSVP at 513-664-3527.

Maumee Bay State Park Lodge, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. RSVP at 419-836-1466, ext. 2.

Mohican State Park Lodge, noon to 4 p.m. RSVP at 419-938-6815, ext. 320.

Punderson State Park Lodge, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make reservations or place takeout orders, call 440-564-9144.

Salt Fork State Park Lodge, noon to 6 p.m. RSVP at 800-AT-A-PARK.

Shawnee State Park Lodge, noon to 5 p.m. RSVP at 740-858-6621.