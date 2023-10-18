Longtime Guernsey County Sale Committee member receives honor

The Guernsey County Junior Fair Sale Committee recognized Janet Roberts for her long-time dedication and the many hours of dedicated service she gave while being on the Guernsey County Sale Committee. Roberts served as secretary/treasurer for more than 40 years. She was also an active member of the Beef Committee, holding various roles within.

Prior to this year’s Beef Sale on Sept. 15, Janet was presented a Mosser Glass Lamp with her farm logo on the Globe to show the Sale Committee’s sincere thanks for a job well done.