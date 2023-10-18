2023 Guernsey County Fair Sale results

Madison Paden's grand champion market beef sold for $32/pound to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)

Sale date: Sept. 15, 2023
Sale total: $1,208,493.50
Total lots: 533

MARKET HOGS
Lots:  182

Grand champion: Braxx Gibbs
Bid: $44/pound
Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Shugert Farms

Reserve champion: Riley Carpenter
Bid:  $30/pound
Weight:   267 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

MARKET POULTRY
Lots: 67

Grand champion: Peyton Rogers
Bid: $2,000/pen of three
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion:  Tucker Snyder
Bid:  $2,000/pen of three
Buyer: Bi Con Services

MARKET DUCKS
Lots: 5

Grand champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $3,500/pen of two
Weight:  12.4 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Henry Blair
Bid:  $1,500/pen of two
Weight:  12.5 pounds
Buyer: J & M Electrical Supply

MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 18

Grand champion: Levi Harris
Bid: $3,200
Weight: 49 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Branson Moore
Bid:  $1,700
Weight:  39 pounds
Buyer: The Hometowner Café LLC

MARKET LAMB
Lots:   31

Grand champion: Rylee Starcher
Bid: $3,250
Weight: 152 pounds
Buyer: Bi Con Services

Reserve champion: Kaden Martin
Bid: $5,500
Weight: 140 pounds
Buyers: 360 Burger; Bears Den Steakhouse; Bliss Veterinary Services; Deep Cut Tavern, I-70 Auctions and Tuf Line Fencing LLC

DAIRY GOATS
Lots: 22

Grand champion: Grady Wellman
Bid: $2,000
Weight: 109 pounds
Buyer: Lowery Metals Recycling, LLC

Reserve champion: Averie Wellman
Bid: $1,700
Weight:  90 pounds
Buyer: Bliss Veterinary Services

MARKET GOATS
Lots: 74

Grand champion: Danielle Brill
Bid: $5,500
Weight: 108 pounds
Buyer: Parnell & Associates, Inc. and T. Oliver Trucking & Excavating

Reserve champion:  Emily Harris
Bid:  $2,700
Weight:  65 pounds
Buyer:  Encino Energy

MARKET RABBITS
Lots: 61

Grand champion: Lilly Kinney
Bid: $2,000/pen of three
Weight: 15.06 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holding Company

Reserve champion: Coby Saki
Bid: $1,100/pen of three
Weight: 14.04 pounds
Buyer: Bi Con Services

DAIRY BEEF STEERS
Lots: 6

Grand champion: Lindsey Smith
Bid: $3/pound
Weight: 1,455 pounds
Buyer: Surgent Construction, LLC

Reserve champion Exhibitor: Searlee Krofft
Bid: $3/pound
Weight: 1,525 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Company

DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
Lots: 24

Grand champion: Lindsey Smith
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 508 pounds
Buyer: Bi-Con Services

Reserve champion: Quentin Weaver
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 664 pounds
Buyer: Bear’s Den Steakhouse

MARKET BEEF
Lots: 36

Grand champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $32/pound
Weight: 1,410 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy

Reserve champion: Carter McCauley
Bid:  $12/pound
Weight: 1,375 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holding Company

Auctioneers: Jason Miller, Casey Raber, Brian Miller, Tyler Faulk, Kyle Nisly and Paul Lamb

Guernsey County Fair
1 of 22
Branson Moore's reserve champion turkey sold for $1,700 to The Hometowner Cafe LLC. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Levi Harris' grand champion turkey sold for $3,200 to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Coby Saki's reserve champion pen of market rabbits sold for $1,100 to Bi Con Services. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Lilly Kinney's grand champion pen of market rabbits sold for $2,000 to Capstone Holding Company. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Tucker Snyder's reserve champion market poultry sold for $2,000 to Bi Con Services. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Peyton Rogers' grand champion market poultry sold for $2,000 to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Averie William's reserve champion market dairy goat sold for $1,700 to Bliss Veterinary Services.
Grady Wellman's grand champion market dairy goat sold for $2,000 to Lowery Metals Recycling. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Emily Harris' reserve champion market goat sold for $2,700 to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Danielle Brill's grand champion market goat sold for $5,500 to Parnell & Associates, Inc. and T. Oliver Trucking & Excavating. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Carter McCauley's reserve champion market beef sold for $12/pound to Capstone Holding Company. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Madison Paden's grand champion market beef sold for $32/pound to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Kaden Martin's reserve champion market lamb sold for $5,500 to 360 Burger, Bears Den Steakhouse, Bliss Veterinary Services, Deep Cut Tavern I-70 Auctions and Tuf Line Fencing LLC. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Rylee Starcher's grand champion market lamb sold for $3,250 to Bi Con Services. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Riley Carpenter's reserve champion market hog sold for $30/pound to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Braxx Gibbs' grand champion market hog sold for $44/pound to Shugert Farms. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Henry Blair's reserve champion pen of ducks sold for $1,500 to J & M Electrical Supply. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Mac Haug's grand champion pen of ducks sold for $3,500 to Encino Energy. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Lindsey Smith's grand champion dairy beef steer sold for $3/pound to Surgent Construction LLC. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Searlee Krofft's reserve champion dairy beef steer sold for $3/pound to Bruner Land Company. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Quentin Weaver's reserve champion dairy beef feeder sold for $4.75/pound to Bear's Den Steakhouse. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)
Lindsey Smith's grand champion dairy beef feeder sold for $4.75/pound to Bi-Con Services. (Rachel Goodpaster photo)

