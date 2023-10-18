2023 Guernsey County Fair Sale results

Sale date: Sept. 15, 2023
Sale total: $1,208,493.50
Total lots: 533
MARKET HOGS
Lots: 182
Grand champion: Braxx Gibbs
Bid: $44/pound
Weight: 270 pounds
Buyer: Shugert Farms
Reserve champion: Riley Carpenter
Bid: $30/pound
Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
MARKET POULTRY
Lots: 67
Grand champion: Peyton Rogers
Bid: $2,000/pen of three
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Tucker Snyder
Bid: $2,000/pen of three
Buyer: Bi Con Services
MARKET DUCKS
Lots: 5
Grand champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $3,500/pen of two
Weight: 12.4 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Henry Blair
Bid: $1,500/pen of two
Weight: 12.5 pounds
Buyer: J & M Electrical Supply
MARKET TURKEY
Lots: 18
Grand champion: Levi Harris
Bid: $3,200
Weight: 49 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Branson Moore
Bid: $1,700
Weight: 39 pounds
Buyer: The Hometowner Café LLC
MARKET LAMB
Lots: 31
Grand champion: Rylee Starcher
Bid: $3,250
Weight: 152 pounds
Buyer: Bi Con Services
Reserve champion: Kaden Martin
Bid: $5,500
Weight: 140 pounds
Buyers: 360 Burger; Bears Den Steakhouse; Bliss Veterinary Services; Deep Cut Tavern, I-70 Auctions and Tuf Line Fencing LLC
DAIRY GOATS
Lots: 22
Grand champion: Grady Wellman
Bid: $2,000
Weight: 109 pounds
Buyer: Lowery Metals Recycling, LLC
Reserve champion: Averie Wellman
Bid: $1,700
Weight: 90 pounds
Buyer: Bliss Veterinary Services
MARKET GOATS
Lots: 74
Grand champion: Danielle Brill
Bid: $5,500
Weight: 108 pounds
Buyer: Parnell & Associates, Inc. and T. Oliver Trucking & Excavating
Reserve champion: Emily Harris
Bid: $2,700
Weight: 65 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
MARKET RABBITS
Lots: 61
Grand champion: Lilly Kinney
Bid: $2,000/pen of three
Weight: 15.06 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holding Company
Reserve champion: Coby Saki
Bid: $1,100/pen of three
Weight: 14.04 pounds
Buyer: Bi Con Services
DAIRY BEEF STEERS
Lots: 6
Grand champion: Lindsey Smith
Bid: $3/pound
Weight: 1,455 pounds
Buyer: Surgent Construction, LLC
Reserve champion Exhibitor: Searlee Krofft
Bid: $3/pound
Weight: 1,525 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Company
DAIRY BEEF FEEDER
Lots: 24
Grand champion: Lindsey Smith
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 508 pounds
Buyer: Bi-Con Services
Reserve champion: Quentin Weaver
Bid: $4.75/pound
Weight: 664 pounds
Buyer: Bear’s Den Steakhouse
MARKET BEEF
Lots: 36
Grand champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $32/pound
Weight: 1,410 pounds
Buyer: Encino Energy
Reserve champion: Carter McCauley
Bid: $12/pound
Weight: 1,375 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holding Company
Auctioneers: Jason Miller, Casey Raber, Brian Miller, Tyler Faulk, Kyle Nisly and Paul Lamb
