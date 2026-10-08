Major disaster declaration approved for 7 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine was notified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Oct. 2 that President Donald Trump approved a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for seven Ohio counties impacted by severe weather in August.

The counties approved for federal disaster assistance are Clermont, Franklin, Hamilton, Licking, Morgan, Muskingum and Perry.

The declaration activates FEMA’s Individual Assistance Grant Program, which includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, rental assistance, replacement of personal property, crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and disaster legal services. The declaration also makes low-interest loans available through the Small Business Administration.

Beginning on Aug. 10 and continuing through Aug. 23, multiple rounds of heavy rainfall and severe storms caused flash flooding and 17 confirmed tornadoes. Preliminary damage assessments found that at least 50 homes and businesses were destroyed, 806 had major damage and 475 had minor damage.

Residents who sustained losses in the approved counties can begin applying for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA app.

Homeowners and renters in these counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es. Additional information is available at FEMA.gov and the FEMA Helpline at 1‑800‑621‑3362.

Disaster Recovery Centers will also open this week to support those affected. Recovery specialists can check application status and explain available recovery programs.

“Residents visiting the Disaster Recovery Centers can learn about available resources and assistance,” said Sima Merick, Executive Director of Ohio EMA. “I strongly encourage anyone with losses in the impacted areas to visit a DRC to learn what help is available.”

Disaster Recovery Center Locations,

Oct. 7 to Nov. 1, Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Franklin County (serving Franklin and Licking counties): Reynoldsburg Community Church 1636 Graham Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Perry County (serving Perry, Morgan and Muskingum counties): William H. Barker Community Center 13047 Karl Brown Road, Roseville, OH 43777

Hamilton County (serving Hamilton and Clermont counties): Hamilton County Central Campus 1701 Patricia McCollum Way, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Hours and dates may change based on attendance.

DeWine requested the declaration for 23 counties on Sept. 2. The 16 counties not addressed in today’s notice of approval are still under review. The request for statewide hazard mitigation support is also pending.