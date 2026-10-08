Fall can be an effective time to control troublesome weeds

After a severe drought in 2024, followed by dry conditions through much of the summer and fall of 2025, many pastures entered 2026 already under stress.

This year’s abundant rainfall has certainly encouraged forage growth, but many weeds have taken advantage of the excess rains as well. Thin stands, bare areas and increased weed pressure have become more noticeable as fields responded unevenly to the moisture.

As you evaluate pasture conditions heading into the fall, weed control may not be at the top of the to-do list.

However, if troublesome weeds are still actively growing, October can be a valuable opportunity to improve pasture productivity and set things up for a healthier forage stand next spring.

Fall is often one of the most effective times to control many perennial, biennial and winter annual weeds. As plants prepare for winter, they move energy reserves from the leaves down into their roots. Systemic herbicides can move with those nutrients, allowing more of the active ingredient to reach underground roots where long-term control is needed.

Studies have consistently shown improved control of weeds such as Canada thistle, dandelion, poison hemlock, wild carrot and Cressleaf groundsel when treatments are made in the fall while plants are still actively growing.

Many pastures have experienced stress from weather conditions over the past several years. Thin forage stands and overgrazed areas often allow weeds to become established.

While herbicides are not a substitute for good grazing management, reducing weed pressure can help desirable grasses compete more effectively for sunlight, moisture and nutrients next spring. Cleaner pastures often translate into improved forage production, better grazing utilization and fewer concerns with toxic weeds.

Timing remains important. Weeds should still have adequate green leaf area and be actively growing. Once a hard freeze causes plants to shut down, herbicide performance can decline. October applications can work well during years when temperatures remain moderate and weeds continue growing. Producers should always read and follow label directions regarding application timing, grazing restrictions and weather conditions.

One word of caution involves herbicide residuals. Products that contain active ingredients such as aminopyralid, picloram, clopyralid or metsulfuron can provide excellent control of difficult broadleaf weeds.

However, those same products may persist long enough to affect future legume seedings. Producers considering frost-seeding red clover, white clover or other legumes this winter should carefully review rotational restrictions before making a fall application.

What appears to be an effective weed control program today could limit establishment options next spring.

Aminopyralid products deserve particular attention. These herbicides can remain active in treated forage, hay, manure and compost. That residual activity is beneficial for controlling weeds, but it may also injure sensitive broadleaf species planted later.

Understanding these restrictions before application can help avoid serious problems later.

As always, the best long-term weed control program begins with a healthy pasture. Maintaining soil fertility, encouraging dense forage stands, avoiding overgrazing and providing adequate rest periods remain the foundation of pasture management.

Herbicides can be valuable tools, but they tend to work best when combined with good grazing and fertility practices.