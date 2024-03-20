Observe eclipse at Trella Romine Pairie Preserve

MARION, Ohio — The Appalachia Ohio Alliance will host an Eclipse Party on April 8 at the Trella Romine Prairie Preserve. Participants will experience over three and one-half minutes of totality.

Attendance at this event is limited. Registration is required to participate. Go to eventbrite.com/e/852497933267 to register.

Totality begins at approximately 3 p.m., so guests should plan to arrive no earlier than noon and later than 2 p.m. and can stay until the eclipse is finished. This event is free and open to the public.



AOA will have a couple of dozen specialty glasses for observing the eclipse available on a first-come basis which can be shared if needed.

Attendees are welcome to picnic before and during the celestial show. Bring food, drinks, snacks, blankets, chairs and pillows. Bug repellant is recommended during tick season. Be prepared for the typical Ohio April weather. A pair of binoculars is recommended to better view the resident bald eagle’s nest and the Big Island Wildlife Area adjacent to the Trella Romine property.

Parking is available adjacent to the Preserve gate. Look for AOA’s chartreuse traffic cones and signs. Bathroom facilities will be available across the street at the Holmes Lumber store.