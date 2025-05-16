Ohio cow named Holstein Association Star of the Breed

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — The Holstein Association USA’s 2024 Star of the Breed is Ms Shadow QCove Magnificent, owned by Ohio Holstein breeders Quietcove Holsteins and Kurt Wolf.

Established in 2007, Holstein Association USA’s Star of the Breed award honors an elite registered Holstein cow with outstanding production and exceptional type. To be eligible for the Star of the Breed award, a cow must place in the top five in her class at a National Show, be in a herd enrolled in the TriStar SM program and have an official classification score.

Ms Shadow QCove Magnificent qualified for the award with her three-year-old production record of 42,390 pounds of milk with 2,471 pounds of fat (5.8%) and 1,298 pounds of protein (3.1%). She’s classified Excellent 92 and placed fourth as a Junior Three-Year-Old at the Mid-East Summer National Show in 2024.

Magnificent is a Walnutlawn Sidekick out of a maternal line Wolf and Quietcove Holsteins have found success with. Magnificent’s Dam, Shadow-W Denver Mile High EX-94 and Grandam, Shadow-W Reginald Marian EX-95 3E, have been named All-National Five-Year-Old Cow.

The 2024 Star of the Breed will be recognized during Holstein Association USA’s 139th Annual Meeting at the 2025 National Holstein Convention in Saint Louis, Missouri in June.