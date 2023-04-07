Ohio Department of Natural Resources receives award for wetlands work

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ work as part of the H2Ohio Initiative earned national attention by receiving the 2023 Wetland Conservation Achievement Award, presented by Ducks Unlimited.

ODNR Director Mary Mertz and ODNR Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker accepted the award at the 2023 North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in St. Louis, Missouri, earlier this month.

“I am honored to accept an award that highlights our dedication over the last four years to protecting Ohio’s precious waterways,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said, in a statement. “By revamping our approach to water quality, ODNR is making wetland conservation a priority and defending vital resources like Lake Erie from harmful algal blooms.”

The national award from Ducks Unlimited recognizes a state or provincial agency that has exhibited an outstanding contribution to conservation and restoration of North America’s wetlands and waterfowl. Ducks Unlimited celebrated ODNR’s H2Ohio work as an achievement that has made “huge gains for water quality, wetland habitat and quality of life for Ohio citizens.”

ODNR currently has 140 wetland projects complete or underway across the state.