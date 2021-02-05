Ohio EPA and The Ohio Academy of Science accepting scholarship applications

Ohio EPA and The Ohio Academy of Science are accepting applications for the 2021 Environmental Education Fund scholarships. The deadline to submit applications is April 15.

“I encourage all Ohio college students who are eligible and working toward careers in environmental science and engineering fields to apply for these scholarships,” said Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson. “We are honored to help foster learning and achievement, especially with those students who one day will use their education and skills to protect human health and the environment.”

The merit-based, nonrenewable scholarships will be awarded to junior and senior year students enrolled at Ohio public or private colleges/universities/community colleges demonstrating their knowledge and commitment to careers in environmental sciences or environmental engineering. Students will be selected based on academic performance, as well as research, employment/internships, leadership, letters of recommendation from education or environmental professionals, and other criteria.

Up to $5,000 is available for students entering their collegiate junior or senior year in four-year and five-year programs and up to $2,500 is available to students entering the second year in two-year degree programs. A total of $50,000 will be awarded this year.

Since the scholarship program began in 2000, $964,950 has been awarded statewide to 380 students at 51 Ohio colleges and universities. Funding comes from civil penalties collected by Ohio EPA for violations of air and water pollution control laws. The scholarship program is administered by the Ohio Academy of Science.

Additional information about the scholarship is available by calling Ohio EPA’s Office of Environmental Education at (614) 644-2873 or visiting www.epa.ohio.gov/oee. To learn more about the Ohio Academy of Science, call (614) 488-2228 or visit www.OHIOSCI.org.