Ohio releases 14,000 pheasants at public hunting areas

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will release 14,400 ring-necked pheasants at public hunting areas in late October and November. Releases will begin Oct. 19 during Ohio’s youth small game hunting season. The Division of Wildlife will release male pheasants (roosters) at 36 public hunting areas throughout Ohio for the following dates: Oct. 19, the first youth weekend; Oct. 26, second youth weekend; Nov. 1, opening day; Nov. 9 and Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.

In central Ohio pheasants will be released in Delaware Wildlife Area, Kokosing Lake Wildlife Area and Urbana Wildlife Area.

In northwest Ohio, pheasants will be released in Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area, Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area, Hancock County Wildlife Area 5, Parkersburg Wildlife Area, Wyandot Wildlife Area, Resthaven Wildlife Area, Tiffin River Wildlife Area, Oxbow Lake Wildlife Area and Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area.

In northeast Ohio, pheasants will be released in Berlin Lake Wildlife Area, Grand River Wildlife Area, Highlandtown Wildlife Area, Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area, Funk Bottoms Wildlife Area, Spencer Lake Wildlife Area, West Branch Wildlife Area (no youth releases), Zepernick Wildlife Area, Charlemont Metro Park and Camp Belden Wildlife Area.

In southeast Ohio, pheasants will be released in Tri-Valley Wildlife Area, Pleasant Valley Wildlife Area, Salt Fork Wildlife Area and Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area.

In southwest Ohio, pheasants will be released in Fallsville Wildlife Area, Indian Creek Wildlife Area, Spring Valley Wildlife Area, Rush Run Wildlife Area, Caesar Creek Wildlife Area; Darke Wildlife Area; East Fork Wildlife Area; Pater Wildlife Area; Fallsville South Wildlife Area and Coldwater Creek Nature Corridor.

More information on Ohio’s fall pheasant releases can be found at wildohio.gov.