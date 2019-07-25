Ohio State Fair set to induct 2019 hall of fame members

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Expositions Commission will induct six members into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame during the Ohio State Fair.

The inductees are: Stacey French, Grove City, Ohio (Franklin County); Cindi Grover, South Solon, Ohio (Fayette County); Bill Isler, Prospect, Ohio (Marion County); Ronald Mack, Seville, Ohio (Medina County); Fred Wilkes, Pataskala, Ohio (Licking County); and Jim Zehringer, Fort Recovery, Ohio (Mercer County).

French

French has been an Ohio Expo Center employee for the past 29 years, beginning as a secretary in the special events office and moving up to executive secretary in 1995. In recent years, she has coordinated all agriculture and livestock competitions for the Ohio State Fair.

Grover

Grover has been an active supporter, exhibitor and employee of the Ohio State Fair for 51 years. She began her journey at the Ohio State Fair when she was 8 years old showing livestock and has been involved ever since.

Grover was the voice of the swine department for 20 years and has announced the Ohio State Fair boar goat shows for the past 13 years. She also narrated the Ohio State Fair Guys and Gals sheep lead contest for three years. In addition, she assists in announcing all State 4-H awards and finalists in the skillathon at the Ohio State Fair goat show.

Grover was a 4-H adviser for 16 years and served as a member and secretary of the Fayette County 4-H committee for eight years. She serves on the 4-H Camp Board for eight counties.

Isler

Isler has been an exhibitor and supporter of the Ohio State Fair for 60 years. He began showing pigs and steers in 4-H and FFA as a teenager.

His business, Isler Genetics, offers seedstock to consumers around the world and sells commercial boars and gilts.

Isler has volunteered at the Ohio State Fair’s livestock judging and served at the pork stand. Through his company, he has financially supported the Buckeye Barrow Boosters since it began, and the Ohio Swine Youth Committee for the last four years.

Mack

Mack has served the Ohio State Fair for 38 years as an exhibitor and draft horse director. He is one of three founders of the Governor’s Cup six Horse Hitch Class.

After Mack’s work to build the division back up it was soon regarded as one of their largest shows in the nation. He is the president of the National Belgian Youth Corporation.

Wilkes

Fred Wilkes has offered 66 years of service to the Ohio State Fair. He began as an exhibitor in the Horse Show department in 1953 and has been the Dairy Goat Director for 31 years.

As an Ohio State Fair exhibitor of miniature horses, Wilkes has won countless ribbons and banners throughout the years.

Zehringer

Zehringer has been an active supporter of the Ohio State Fair for many years. His greatest contributions have been made to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Park.

Zehringer contributed to advancements including a geological walkway installation, the brand-new animatronic Smokey Bear and the new fire tower.

Zehringer’s contributions earned him awards including the Golden Egg Award from the Ohio Poultry Association, Louis Bromfield Award from the Malabar Farm Foundation, the Friends of Agriculture Award from the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Citizen of the Year for Fort Recovery.

The ceremony will be Aug. 1, 11:30 a.m. in Cardinal hall. For more information, visit www.ohiostatefair.com, call 888-OHO-EXPO or 614-644-FAIR.