Ohio teen wins top prize for Hereford photograph

MADISON, Wis. —Samantha Wallace, of Kansas, Ohio, took first place in a photography contest at the Junior National Hereford Expo, July 12.

The photo contest helps NJHA members develop their photography skills through the creative spirit they find looking through the lens of a camera. Each age division is divided into two categories: Hereford cattle and Hereford people.

Wallace took first in the senior Hereford people category. Ashlee DeMolles, Bridgewater, Miss., took second place in senior photograph, Hereford people; and Molly Biggs, Dixon, Ill., took third place in senior photograph, Hereford people. Exhibitors from 38 states plus Canada, participated in the expo, July 8-14.