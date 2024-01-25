OPSB authorizes construction of transmission line in Scioto County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board recently approved an agreement allowing AEP Ohio Transmission Company to construct a new 138-kilovolt transmission line in Scioto County.

The Althea-Sweetgum Transmission Line will be located approximately 2 miles south of the city of Wheelersburg. The transmission line will run approximately 3.2 miles along AEP’s preferred route between the existing Sweetgum Substation on the northern end and the existing Althea Substation on the southern end. The new transmission line is part of a larger set of projects designed to upgrade the transmission system in Scioto County.

Scioto Farms Solar Project. In separate business, the OPSB granted Scioto Farms Solar Project, LLC’s request to withdraw its application for a certificate to construct the Scioto Farms Solar Project in Pickaway County.

Additional information is available at www.OPSB.ohio.gov.