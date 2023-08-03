Penn State student gets dairy award

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Pennsylvania State University student is one of the recipients of the 2023 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship. Alanna Staffin, a graduate student in integrative and biomedical physiology was one of five students awarded a $20,000 scholarship from the National Milk Producers Federation to recognize outstanding graduate students pursuing research of interest to the U.S. dairy industry.

The awards, funded by dairy farmers and their cooperatives, support the next generation of dairy researchers, extension staff, academics and industry professionals. The other winners of the 2023 National Dairy Leadership Scholarship Program are: Alyssa Thibodeau, Oregon State University; Bhaswati Chowdhury, South Dakota State University; Luke Fuerniss, Texas Tech University; and Usman Arshad, University of Florida.