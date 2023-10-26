Pennsylvania 4-H inducts new State Project Ambassador team

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Pennsylvania 4-H recently inducted a new team of State Project Ambassadors. This leadership opportunity is aimed at bringing a youth perspective to statewide program areas.

Team members officially started their terms Sept. 30 as they were announced during the organization’s State Leadership Conference.

The new team of State Project Ambassadors includes the following 4-H members:

Environmental Science, Shooting Sports and Camping Ambassadors: Grace Ziegmont, of York County; Ariana Cook, of Bradford County; Ayden Schwesinger, of Wayne County; John Bruner, of Indiana County

Healthy Living and Expressive Arts Ambassadors: Sarah Bupp, of Butler County; Lydia Shanks, of Bradford County

Leadership and Civic Engagement Ambassadors: Madelaine Alderfer, of Bradford County; Maggie Palfrey, of Indiana County; Alyssa Bergenstock, of Montour County

STEM Ambassadors: Aadit Shah, of Chester County; Arush Dubey, of Chester County; Ronak Suchindra, of Chester County

State Project Ambassadors, called SPAs, will be mentored by 4-H state specialists who represent particular project and programming areas. As 4-H staff plan events, write new curricula or develop any other initiatives, they will consult with their corresponding SPAs to gather ideas and feedback. A maximum of four SPAs can represent each project area. SPAs serve a one-year term, with an option to reapply for the following year.