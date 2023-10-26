Ohio invests $100M in helping communities fight opioid addiction

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a $100 million investment of federal State Opioid and Stimulant Response funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help communities fight opioid addiction and prevent overdose deaths.

The funds are a continuation of year one funding received by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services that will strengthen and sustain an array of prevention, harm reduction, treatment and long-term recovery supports for Ohioans struggling with an opioid or stimulant use disorder. More than 7,800 Ohioans were served in year one of the SOS initiative.

More than $58.7 million of the $100 million will be channeled to Ohio’s 50 county Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services boards to expand access to local prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery supports. Another $16.6 million will be designated for direct-funded community initiatives.

OhioMHAS coordinated with statewide partners, state level agencies, and Governor Mike DeWine’s RecoveryOhio initiative to identify Ohio’s goals for the SOS initiative. Key priorities include reducing unintentional overdose deaths; increasing access to addiction treatment; preventing youth alcohol and drug use; increasing recovery supports; supporting responsible prescribing practices; and promoting harm reduction practices.