Pennsylvania leaders plan next call to give avian influenza update

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence will host the next monthly Pennsylvania Agriculture HPAI Conference Call at 1 p.m. on March 19 for producers and stakeholders from all animal ag industries.

With the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture continuing to detect HPAI in commercial poultry flocks across the state, panelists will answer questions about required surveillance for dairy farms in the control buffer zones around an infected poultry or dairy premise. Panelists will also answer questions about Pennsylvania’s overall response efforts, the ongoing HPAI health situation, biosecurity planning and more.

The call will include state veterinarian Alex Hamberg, who will share an overall update on the HPAI situation and the state’s response efforts; Dr. Ernest Hovingh, director at the PADLS lab at Penn State, who will describe how testing is going; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Biosecurity Program specialist Seth Confer, who will answer questions about the process of creating and getting an approved biosecurity plan, and Dr. Miriam Wamsley, Pennsylvania Department of Health epidemiologist, who will share reminders about personal protective equipment and other resources available to protect operations and teams.

Individuals who join the conference call will be able to ask real-time questions to each panelist. To ensure as many questions can be addressed as possible, questions can be submitted in advance of the call by texting 717-585-0766 or emailing ctrdairyexcellence@gmail.com.

To join the meeting via Zoom, visit tinyurl.com/ywkbdwpu. To dial in, call 301-715-8592. The Meeting ID is 841 2794 6647. The passcode is 833183.

As the dairy industry learns more about HPAI and how it is affecting herds and flocks, the Center for Dairy Excellence will continue to share updates from across the industry. Visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/newsletter to sign up to receive email updates and get notified of future calls, news and resources.