Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council donates over 5,000 pounds of pork

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council donated more than 5,000 pounds of pork this holiday season.

Through the #GiveAHam Campaign, producers were encouraged to support local food banks by purchasing #realpork and donating to their communities. This holiday season, Pennsylvania pork producers made individual donations in Adams, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Mifflin, Montgomery, Northumberland, Lancaster and Luzerne.

In addition to individual donations, the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council, alongside Leidy’s Premium Meats, donated to the Central PA Food Bank, which serves 27 counties and 1,100 agencies.

To learn more about the PPPC, Pork Checkoff, or their programs, visit whypapork.com or reach out to Courtney Gray, Executive Director at cgray@papork.com.