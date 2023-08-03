Pennsylvania urban agriculture grants open for applicants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program is now accepting applications. With $700,000 in funding available, the goal of this program is to improve access to food across the commonwealth, strengthen communities and bring people together through shared purpose and passion.

These grants aim to build out the infrastructure of urban agriculture by investing in the system, filling gaps, encouraging entities to work together, finding ways to bring operations to a greater scale, overcoming food deserts and opening opportunities for people to become social entrepreneurs.

Eligible applicants seeking to improve urban agriculture infrastructure in Pennsylvania should apply before Sept. 1 by visiting https://www.agriculture.pa.gov/Funding/Farmbill/Pages/Urban-Ag-Grant.aspx.