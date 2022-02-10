Power siting board approves solar project, electric transmission line

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved an application filed by Union Ridge Solar, LLC to construct a solar-powered electric generating facility in Licking County Jan. 20. The board also approved an application filed by American Transmission Systems, Inc. to construct the Beaver-Wellington Transmission Line Project in Lorain County.

The 107.7 megawatt Union Ridge Solar facility will occupy approximately 449 acres within an approximate 523-acre project area in Harrison Township in Licking County.

The facility will consist of large arrays of photovoltaic modules, commonly referred to as solar panels, as well as associated facilities including access roads, an operations and maintenance facility, electric collection lines, a collection substation and transmission line and weather stations.

The 27-mile long, 138 kilovolt Beaver-Wellington Transmission Line Project in Lorain County will provide a second 138 kV source to ATSI’s Wellington Substation in order to improve the resiliency, operational flexibility and reliability of electric service to the Wellington, Carlisle and Seville, Ohio areas.

The project includes an expansion of the Wellington Substation to accommodate new equipment.

Additional information about the board decisions is available at opsb.ohio.gov. A recorded webcast of the meeting is available on the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/pucohio.