Regional hubs to provide broadband to Ohioans

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced six regional hubs across the state that will help expand the efforts of Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Sector Partnership locally.

As part of the implementation of Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Workforce Strategy, the regional hubs will be placed across JobsOhio’s six-region map and will provide resources to local communities so they can create the talent pipeline needed for local businesses.

The following entities will constitute each regional hub:

Central​ — One Columbus JobsOhio Region: Ohio State University​; Columbus State Community College​; Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio​; and IMPACT Community Action​.

Northeast​ — Team NEO JobsOhio Region: Youngstown State University​; Cuyahoga Community College​; Cleveland|Cuyahoga County Workforce Development Board; and Community Action Akron Summit​.

Southeast​ — Ohio Southeast JobsOhio Region: Ohio University​; Hocking College​; Area 14 Workforce Development Board; and Community Action Organization of Scioto County, Inc.​​

Northwest​ — Regional Growth Partnership JobsOhio Region: University of Findlay​; Terra State Community College​; Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.​; and Great Lakes Community Action Partnership.

West​ — Dayton Development Coalition JobsOhio Region: University of Dayton​; Sinclair Community College​; Greater Ohio Workforce Board, Inc.; Miami Valley Community Action Partnership.

Southwest​ — REDI Cincinnati JobsOhio Region: Miami University​; Cincinnati State Technical & Community College​; Workforce Council of Southwest Ohio; and Community Action Agency Cincinnati-Hamilton County​.

In January, Husted announced $9 million in QUEST funding from the U.S. Department of Labor that was budgeted to establish these regional hubs, also known as nodes, to support the implementation of Ohio’s Broadband and 5G Workforce Strategy at the regional level. The “Strengthening Ohio’s Broadband & 5G Workforce” Strategy can be found on the BroadbandOhio website.