Roundup of 4-H news for Aug. 1, 2019

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H Club led a 4-H community service project to make eight picnic tables with eight different 4-H clubs for the county fairgrounds. The tables were delivered July 26.

For the project, the club used money from a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities and the Bayer Fund grant. Hanoverton farmer Joe Bernet won the grant and designated the club as the recipient.

Other clubs that built tables are Can Do Country Kids, Circle 62, Farmer’s Pride, Rowdy Wranglers, X-treme Country Farmers, Junior Workers, Barnyard Buddies and Lone Rangers.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio —The Mahoning County Junior Fair Board held its July meeting at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The group went over junior fair work schedules and responsibilities for the fair.

Junior Fair Board members help with daily activities during the fair such as preparing the Coliseum for judging events, assisting judges during livestock shows, being tour guides on the people movers, and making sure the junior fair area is clean.

The Special Features and Public Relation Committees also met during the meeting to wrap up final ideas and plans for the fair.

Meetings and work days will be held throughout the remainder of July and into August at the fairgrounds. Junior Fair Board’s next scheduled meeting is Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Junior Fair Restaurant.