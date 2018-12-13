Roundup of 4-H news for Dec. 13, 2018

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — The Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club will meet Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall for the first meeting of the new year. Youth interested in joining the Rangers 4-H Club are welcome to attend, meet the members and advisers, and learn about 4-H.

Youth who are 8 years old and in the third grade or between the ages of 9 and 18 are eligible for membership. Contact Jan and Kathleen Moser at 330-547-7422 for more information.

Ranger members recently honored veterans by joining other 4-H members in laying wreaths on many veterans’ graves in Ellsworth and Berlin Cemeteries on Dec. 1.

William Reph played Taps at both cemeteries. Micky Salovich hung a wreath on her great-grandfathers’ John and D. Karl Van Auker graves, and Ivan Huber got to honor his relative, John Lower. Others also placed many wreaths.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H group elected officers for the 2018-2019 year. They are: president, Hayden Casto; vice president, Cole Ellyson; secretary, Logan Casto; treasurer, Emma Vonfeldt; news reporter, Alexis Timmons; health and safety officer, Sidney Casto; recreation leaders, Trent Ellyson and Colton Casto.

Members discussed getting new club T-shirts this year.

Members were reminded the food giveaway is on Dec. 13 at 9:15 at the Bethesda church, and the club will be cooking for the homeless again this year.

Enrollments for 4-H must be completed online unless you are a new member