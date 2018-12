Dan and Brenda Metzger, of North Canton, Ohio, took a late fall trip to visit their daughter Angie Metzger in London. Angie is a student at the University of London. They also took the Eurostar train to Lille, France, for a couple days, then on to Bruges, Belgium, for a couple days. Dan and Brenda are pictured in the central square in Lille.

