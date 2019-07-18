Roundup of 4-H news for July 18, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Wayne County 4-H teens won the Pennsylvania 4-H Science of Agriculture Challenge hosted by Penn State Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program.

They competed against more than 40 4-H youth from throughout the state in grades six to 12.

The first-place team from Wayne County was comprised of Paige Gries, Brianna Metschulat, Clara Murphy and Eoghan Murphy. Their presentation was called Agricultural Safety Device. Each member of the team received a $1,000 scholarship towards further education and/or training beyond high school.

The second-place team from Armstrong County won for their presentation The Smart Lamp – A Controllable Heat Lamp, and they’ll each receive a $750 scholarship. Team members included Laurie Enders, Jachob Haines, Aliana Leasure and Donald Neese.

Placing third overall was a team from Indiana County with their presentation, The Keystone Clover Kitchen. The team members included Elizabeth Bruner, John Clark Bruner, Andrea Davis and Ryan Fabin. They’ll each receive a $500 scholarship.

The Indiana County team also received the Community Engagement Award, with each member of the team receiving a $100 scholarship. This award was focused on the team’s community outreach and communications efforts.

A team from Cambria County won an award for being the top placing team from the research poster session. The team members included Amber Adams, Grant Itle, Annalee McCloskey and Madison Nihart. The team received $50 to defray the cost of the materials.